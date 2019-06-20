USD/JPY remains near session lows after status quo BOJ

Bank of Japan (BOJ) offered little hawkish/dovish surprises. USD/JPY remains on the defensive after BOJ. Focus remains on treasury yields USD/JPY continues to trade in the red near 107.60 following …
