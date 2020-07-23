USD/JPY remains on the back-foot, above 107.00 mark

USD/JPY struggled to build on the previous day’s positive move amid worsening US-China relations. The USD remained depressed in the wake of surging coronavirus cases in the US and stimulus worries.
