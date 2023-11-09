USD/JPY is retreating from the 151.00 level in Asian trading on Thursday, undermined by renewed weakness in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Hawkish BoJ’s Summary of Opinions lends …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY remains on the defensive below 151.00 mark, downside potential seems limited - November 8, 2023
- USD/JPY testing 151.00 as Greenback climbs for a third straight day - November 8, 2023
- USD/JPY: Highs Are Challenging Apex Levels As Jitters Grow - November 8, 2023