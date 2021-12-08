The USD/JPY pair remained on the defensive through the early European session and was last seen trading with modest intraday losses, just below mid-113.00s. The pair witnessed some selling on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY remains on the defensive below mid-113.00s, downside seems cushioned - December 8, 2021
- Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Tanks, CAD/JPY Jumps - December 8, 2021
- USD/JPY tracks yields to snap two-day uptrend around 113.50 - December 7, 2021