The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday bounce and met with a fresh supply near the 143.70 region on Friday. The pair remains on the defensive through the early North American …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY remains on the defensive, holds above 143.00 ahead of US Consumer Sentiment Index - September 16, 2022
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY rangebound around 5-DMA, focus on FOMC meeting for impetus - September 16, 2022
- USD/JPY set to target the 150 level – BofA - September 16, 2022