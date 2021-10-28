USD/JPY remains pressured around 113.50 on BOJ inaction, Kuroda, US GDP eyed

USD/JPY holds lower grounds near intraday low following the BOJ status quo. BOJ matches wide market forecast for inaction, revises down inflation and GDP forecasts. Market’s indecision ahead of the US …
