USD/JPY is auctioning sideways below 128.50, volatility is expected amid hawkish commentary from Fed Williams. Fed Williams is favoring more interest rate hikes to bring inflation down to 2%. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY remains sideways below 128.50 despite mix Japan’s inflation report - January 19, 2023
- USD/JPY edged lower but remained sideways around 128.40s ahead of Japan’s CPI - January 19, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: The yen strengthens, as bears stepped in around 128.60s - January 19, 2023