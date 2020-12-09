USD/JPY remains stable above the 104.00 psychological level

USD/JPY is based above the 104 support in mixed risk sentiment. Brexit, US stimulus and covid sentiment are the drivers. USD/JPY is currently trading at 104.12 in a tight 104.11/17 range for Asia so …
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
