The USD/JPY pair struggled to build on the overnight rebound from weekly lows. Mixed US-China trade headlines held investors from placing any directional bets. The USD/JPY pair struggled to gain any …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY remains stuck in a range, around mid-108.00s - November 22, 2019
- USD/JPY Forecast: USD Likely to Continue Grinding Against JPY - November 22, 2019
- JPY Futures: looks neutral/bullish near-term - November 22, 2019