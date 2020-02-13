USD/JPY: renewed Coronavirus fears shifts the emphasis back into yen strengthening [Video]

It looked as though Dollar/Yen was gradually beginning to make the move towards a test of 110.30 resistance. However, renewed fears of the Coronavirus overnight have shifted the emphasis early in …
