USD/JPY remains firmer around the highest levels since 1998 during five-day uptrend. US two-year Treasury yields rose to 15-year high as softer US data couldn’t tame hawkish Fed bets. Risk-negative …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY renews 24-year high below 140.00 as hawkish Fed bets buoy DXY ahead of US NFP - September 1, 2022
- USD/JPY Rate Approaches Yearly High Ahead Of NFP Report - August 31, 2022
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Upside Path May Remain - August 31, 2022