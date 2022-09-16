USD/JPY reteats towards 143.00 as BOJ meddling talks ebb, yields dribble ahead of US data

Risk catalysts, yields could entertain traders ahead of next week’s FOMC. USD/JPY remains sidelined while consolidating the recent gains, the fifth weekly uptrend, as traders await key data/events …
