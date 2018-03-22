USD/JPY retraces back towards 105 – here’s what happened ICYMI

There are tariffs on more than steel and aluminium (check the post for more) BUT the Chinese announcement amount to action on around $3bn. Which is a clever first step from China. Responding to US moves on $50bn with jusyt $3bn will be seen as restrained …
