The USD/JPY is moving towards 106.30 the POC confluence zone. At this point we might see a retracement but watch out for fresh sellers. 106.30-40 is the zone where we might see fresh selling. If the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Retraces but Sellers are Waiting - March 11, 2020
- GBP/USD path of least resistance is down after BOE cut, 1.2728 eyed— Confluence Detector - March 11, 2020
- USD/CAD May Rise as USD/JPY and Dow Jones Fall on Trader Bets - March 10, 2020