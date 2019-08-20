USD/JPY seesaws near the weekly high as traders review the previous rise amid lack of catalysts. Dovish comments from the PBOC’s Vice Governor, Australian PM gained little attention. Traders await …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY retraces from 3-day top as risk-on takes a breather - August 20, 2019
- USD/JPY: Bulls in control with eye on the 107 handle - August 19, 2019
- USD/JPY Analysis: holding on to modest gains - August 19, 2019