USD/JPY retreats from a YTD high and holds below the 146.00 mark on Friday. Japanese National Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July YoY came in at a 3.3% versus 2.5% estimated. US Initial Jobless Claims …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY retraces from YTD high, holds below the 146.00 area following Japanese CPI data - August 17, 2023
- Japan inflation: National CPI reprints 3.3% YoY in July, USD/JPY bounces off intraday low towards 146 - August 17, 2023
- AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Plunges below the Ichimoku cloud, up next 93.00 - August 17, 2023