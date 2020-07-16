USD/JPY retraces gains above 107.00 amid a likely quiet Asian session

USD/JPY extends pullback from 107.40 after snapping the two-day losing streak. Risk reset triggers US dollar recovery, yen struggles amid mixed catalysts. Hopes of economic recovery, virus cure fail …
