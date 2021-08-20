USD/JPY retreats from daily highs as US Treasuries falls

USD/JPY print mild gains on the last trading day of the week. US Dollar Index remains strong above 93.00 despite falling US Treasury yields. The yen gains on its safe-haven appeal despite the concerns …
