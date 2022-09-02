Despite falling on Friday, USD/JPY is about to post the third consecutive weekly gain and the highest close since 1998. The divergence between the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve’s monetary …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY retreats from multi-decade highs after NFP - September 2, 2022
- JPY: Why the yen has lost that safe haven feeling - September 2, 2022
- USD/JPY sits near 24-year peak, just below mid-140.00s ahead of US NFP report - September 2, 2022