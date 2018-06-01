USD/JPY retreats from tops, still well bid around mid-109.00s

• Upbeat US jobs report/ISM PMI helps build on the intraday bullish move. • Bulls also seemed to track a strong pickup in the US bond yields. • Now awaits a strong catalyst to move back above the 110.00 handle. The USD/JPY pair continued scaling …
