The USD/JPY pair edged lower through the Asian session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 113.35 region in the last hour. The pair witnessed some selling during the first half of the trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY retreats further from multi-year tops, depressed below mid-113.00s - October 12, 2021
- USD/JPY records fresh yearly high above 113.50 ahead of US CPI, FOMC minutes - October 12, 2021
- USD/JPY forecast ahead of the US consumer inflation data - October 12, 2021