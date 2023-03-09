USD/JPY meets with some supply on Thursday and is pressured by a combination of factors. Recession fears benefit the safe-haven JPY and weigh on the pair amid a modest USD slide. The Fed-BoJ policy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY retreats further from YTD top amid weaker USD, holds above 136.00 mark - March 9, 2023
- USD/JPY now looks at a potential visit to 138.20 – UOB - March 9, 2023
- GBP/JPY: We are waiting for growth in a zigzag pattern - March 9, 2023