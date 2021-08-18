USD/JPY remains on track to end the second straight day in the positive territory. US Dollar Index stays above 93.00 after edging lower on FOMC Minutes. The USD/JPY pair advanced to a daily high of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY retreats modestly, looks to close below 110.00 after FOMC Minutes - August 18, 2021
- Housing data may start to worry investors; 30-year yields, USD/JPY - August 18, 2021
- USD/JPY edges higher toward 110.00 ahead of US data, FOMC Minutes - August 18, 2021