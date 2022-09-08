USD/JPY retreats to 144 on firmer Japan GDP, Fed’s Powell eyed

Upbeat Q2 Japan GDP contrasts with US data, Beige Book but Fed vs. BOJ divergence to favor bulls. Fed’s Powell need to defend 0.75% rate hike in September to back US dollar strength. USD/JPY steps …
