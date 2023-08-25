USD/JPY struggles to defend the mid-week recovery from the lowest level in a fortnight, easing to 145.90 amid early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Yen pair portrays the market’s cautious …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY retreats to 146.00 despite firmer yields amid anxiety about BoJ, Fed Chair Powell’s speech - August 25, 2023
- USD/JPY moves back above 146.00 after softer Tokyo inflation, focus remains on Fed’s Powell - August 24, 2023
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Remains on the defensive below the 184.00 mark following Japanese CPI - August 24, 2023