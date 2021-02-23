USD/JPY remains on track to post small daily gains. US Dollar Index holds above 90.15 after Powell’s testimony. Wall Street’s main indexes trade deep in the negative territory. The USD/JPY pair fell …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY retreats to 150.20 area, looks to snap four-day losing streak - February 23, 2021
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Clings to gains near 200-hour SMA, around 105.35-40 region - February 23, 2021
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Awaiting Powell’s Testimony - February 23, 2021