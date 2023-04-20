USD/JPY aptly portrays the market’s inaction during early Thursday as traders await more clues to extend the latest run-up. That said, the Yen pair seesaws around 134.80, recently retreating from a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY retreats towards 134.50 amid sluggish yields, mixed clues from BoJ, Fed - April 20, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls move in to test bears near 135.00 - April 19, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls move in on 135 the figure - April 19, 2023