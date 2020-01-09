USD/JPY returns higher; lacks clear direction in short-term [Video]

The market mood is upbeat amid the Mid-East calm. Central bankers speak later in the day. USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from Wednesday while trading near 109.20 in Thursday’s Asian session. The …
