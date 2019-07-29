The recent USD bullish run got an additional boost from upbeat US Q2 GDP print. Trade optimism undermined JPY’s safe-haven demand and remained supportive. Investors now seemed reluctant ahead the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY reverses early dip, holds steady above mid-108.00s - July 29, 2019
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY retraces from 3-week highs, shooting star and 55-EMA resistance cap upside - July 29, 2019
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY gravestone doji to disrupt interim rallies, major trend stuck in range but bearish bias – Risk/reward trades and short hedges - July 29, 2019