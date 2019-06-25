USD/JPY rides wave of short-covering following less dovish July expectations from Fed’s Bullard. “Market stays immediately offered below the near term downtrend at 108.50” – Commerzbank USD/JPY …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY rides wave of short-covering back onto the 107 handle
USD/JPY rides wave of short-covering following less dovish July expectations from Fed’s Bullard. “Market stays immediately offered below the near term downtrend at 108.50” – Commerzbank USD/JPY …