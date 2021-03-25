USD/JPY has rallied back towards the top of the 108.30s-109.20s (ish) range that has been in play for most of the last three weeks on Thursday. Currently, the pair is stabilising around 109.15, up …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY rises back above 109.00 towards the top of the last three week’s range
USD/JPY has rallied back towards the top of the 108.30s-109.20s (ish) range that has been in play for most of the last three weeks on Thursday. Currently, the pair is stabilising around 109.15, up …