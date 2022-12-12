The USD/JPY is trading at the highest level since last Wednesday at 137.52, up almost a hundred pips on Monday ahead of critical events on the back of a stronger US Dollar. Equity prices are rising on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY rises further above 137.50 to five-day highs amid higher yields and risk appetite - December 12, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Stabilize Against Yen - December 12, 2022
- USD/JPY: 131.35 likely to complete double zigzag pattern - December 12, 2022