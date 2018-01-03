USD/JPY rises to mid-112s on hawkish FOMC minutes

DXY gains traction after FOMC releases December minutes. The FOMC voices concerns over economy overheating. March rate hike probability rises to 67.5%. The USD/JPY pair extended its recovery in the second half of the NA session as the greenback gathered …
