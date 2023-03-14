US Dollar gains momentum after US inflation numbers. US CPI rises mostly in line with expectation in February. USD/JPY up 250 pips from Monday’s low, looking at 135.00. The USD/JPY broke a range after …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY rises toward 135.00 after US CPI fueled by Treasury yields - March 14, 2023
- USD/JPY rebounds from 133.04 ahead of Tuesday’s US CPI and BoJ’s minutes - March 14, 2023
- How will USD/JPY react to US CPI figures? - March 14, 2023