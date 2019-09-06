The up move in USD/JPY carries the potential to extend to the 107.90 region in the near term, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “While our expectation for a higher USD was not wrong, we …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY consolidates in a range near 107.00 handle, NFP/Powell’s speech awaited - September 6, 2019
- USD/JPY: rising bets for a test of 107.90 – UOB - September 6, 2019
- USD/JPY Analysis: further gains depending on NFP’s outcome - September 5, 2019