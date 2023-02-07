In light of the recent price action, further strength in USD/JPY should not be ruled out, comment Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Rising bets for further gains – UOB - February 7, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Eases from 50% Fibo but buyers stay hopeful above 132.00 - February 7, 2023
- USD/JPY skids below 132.50 as risk-on mood rebounds, US-China tensions ease - February 6, 2023