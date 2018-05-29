USD/JPY: risk aversion back with a vengeance

Safe-haven yen soars to 1-month highs against the greenback as equities, yield plunge. Italian political jitters driving risk aversion as populism puts once again the Union at risk. The FX market is all about risk aversion this Tuesday, with equities nose …
