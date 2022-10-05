USD/JPY risks a probable test of 143.00 – UOB

In the opinion of Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group’s Global Economics & Markets Research, USD/JPY could now slip back to the 143.00 region in the next few weeks …
