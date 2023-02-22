Analysts at MUFG Bank have a neutral bias for the USD/JPY pair and they see it trading in the 128.00 – 138.00 range over the next weeks. They affirm that market attention is set to intensify again in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Risks appear more titled to the upside in the near-term – MUFG - February 22, 2023
- USD/JPY retreats further from two-month highs, eyes on FOMC minutes - February 22, 2023
- USD/JPY distributing as yields are poised to drop [Video] - February 22, 2023