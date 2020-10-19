In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, USD/JPY is posed to extend the decline if 104.70 is cleared in the next weeks. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “We highlighted last Friday t …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY risks extra downside below 104.70 – UOB - October 19, 2020
- USD/JPY: The path of least resistance is down - October 19, 2020
- USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Combination of No Stimulus, Weak Risk Appetite Keeping Prices in Check - October 19, 2020