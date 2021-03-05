USD/JPY rockets as the US dollar breaks higher

USDJPY rockets as the US dollar breaks higher across the board to hit 108.00. Further gains look likely in the bull trend despite overbought conditions as we look for 108.20/25 & 108.80/95. We have …
