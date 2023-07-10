GBP/USD is trading near 1.2800, having retreated from the YTD top near 1.2850 set on Friday. The rebound in the US Treasury bond yields and a mixed market mood help revive the US Dollar demand, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Room for the Yen to rebound sharply if YCC is adjusted – MUFG - July 10, 2023
- USD/JPY – US Dollar Japanese Yen - July 10, 2023
- Maruha Nichiro’s annual sales exceed JPY 1 trillion for the first time - July 10, 2023