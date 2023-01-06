USD/JPY has stretched its recovery above 133.60 despite an improvement in investors’ risk appetite. S&P500 futures have displayed a firmer recovery while the USD Index is displaying a subdued …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY scales above 133.60 despite a rebound in risk-on mood, US NFP in focus - January 5, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Rallies and stalls around the 20-DMA, as buyers target 134.00 - January 5, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Continues To Bounce From Oversold Conditio - January 5, 2023