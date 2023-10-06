USD/JPY climbs during the North American session courtesy of solid US jobs data, which spurred a jump from the last two days’ lows of 148.26. On its way north, buyers reclaimed the 149.00 mark and hit …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY scales to three-day high after robust US NFP report amid Japanese intervention threats - October 6, 2023
- USD/JPY reached a selling zone [Video] - October 6, 2023
- USD/JPY to surge above 150 on stronger-than-expected NFP – MUFG - October 6, 2023