USD/JPY has found a temporary cushion around 138.50 as the US Dollar recovers from morning losses. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to 3.65% as Fed Powell is expected to shift to a lower …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY seeks cushion around 138.50 as US Dollar recovers, Tokyo inflation escalates - November 25, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast: Not out of the woods yet, attempted recovery could get sold into - November 25, 2022
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY trades below 139 handle, further weakness on cards - November 25, 2022