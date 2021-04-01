The Dollar/Yen is trading higher late Wednesday after hitting a one-year high earlier in the session as investors bet that fiscal stimulus and aggressive vaccinations will help the United States lead …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY Seems to Have Enough Upside Momentum to Challenge 111.715 Main Top
The Dollar/Yen is trading higher late Wednesday after hitting a one-year high earlier in the session as investors bet that fiscal stimulus and aggressive vaccinations will help the United States lead …