Assuming further steps towards policy normalisation by the BoJ, economists at Rabobank see USD/JPY moving to 148 on a three-month view. Policy tweak from the BoJ would reinforce psychological …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY seen moving toward 148 on a three-month view – Rabobank - October 27, 2023
- USD/JPY falls below 150 mark amid month-end flows and rasing US inflation - October 27, 2023
- USD/JPY to push toward 146.00 by the end of 2024 – Wells Fargo - October 27, 2023