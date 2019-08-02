If USD/JPY closes below the 107.00 handle it should enter into a ‘negative phase’, according to FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Although we were expecting rallies above 109 to be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY seen negative below 107.00 – UOB - August 2, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: June low holds the key to further declines, RSI oversold - August 2, 2019
- AUD/USD, AUD/JPY May See 2009 Lows if China Retaliates US Tariffs - August 1, 2019