Headlines during Wednesday’s Asia Pacific session suggesting that the Bank of Japan is taking steps that could precede outright FX market intervention to prop up the value of the yen triggered a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Seen Remaining Bid Despite BoJ Intervention Threat - September 14, 2022
- USD/JPY flirts with daily low, around 143.00 mark amid chances of BoJ intervention - September 14, 2022
- Is the JPY weakness over? Investors brace for a rebound - September 14, 2022