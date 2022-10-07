Geopolitical tensions between Japan and North Korea have impacted the yen bulls. The USD/JPY pair is oscillating above the critical hurdle of 145.00 and is expected to sustain above the same by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY and 146 in the hands of US Nonfarm Payrolls and Fed Chatter - October 6, 2022
- USD/JPY sees an establishment above 145.00 amid escalating Japan-North Korea tensions - October 6, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls looking for a break towards 146.00 - October 6, 2022